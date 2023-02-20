balenzia-announces-opening-of-1st-franchisee-store-at-infinity-mall-in-mumbai

BALENZIA, India's most-loved socks brand, has announced the opening of its first franchisee at Infinity Mall, Malad in Mumbai. This marks the second launch of the year for the brand and its first-ever franchisee.

The move has generated a great deal of excitement from fans of the brand, as well as entrepreneurs looking to get in on the action. With the opening of this franchisee, Balenzia is continuing to grow its physical store presence and expand its reach in the Indian market. The company plans to use franchising as a model to scale up its physical store presence while continuing to operate its own outlets, said the company in a press release.

As part of its physical strategy, Balenzia aims to make the direct-to-consumer brand available to be experienced at even more locations, making it easier for customers to shop for the latest and greatest in socks and licensed merchandise, added the statement.

Being associated with an iconic and expanding brand like Balenzia has many benefits for franchisees. Franchisees can leverage the brand's established reputation and customer base, along with its proven business model, to create a successful and profitable business.

According to the official statement, the company's strong marketing and branding support, along with its extensive product line, makes it an attractive opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to get in on the ground floor of a rapidly growing brand.

Shruti Gupta, Head of Strategy for Balenzia, said, "We are thrilled to announce the opening of our firstfranchisee in Mumbai. The response we've received to the brand has been extremely positive, and we are excited to expand our physical store presence through franchising. Mumbai is extremely important to us, and we have received a lot of love and support from our customers here. This is our fifth store in Mumbai, and we are excited to offer our customers another avenue to experience the best of our high-quality, stylish, and comfortable socks."

"Balenzia franchisee offers a great opportunity for entrepreneurs to be a part of a differentiated business model and generate a higher return for their investment. With the opening of this franchisee, Balenzia is well-positioned to take advantage of the growing demand for fashion statement socks in India. As a result, the company is set to continue its growth and success in the coming years, and the franchisee at Infinity Mall is only the first step in that journey. This is a significant milestone for the brand, and it highlights the company's commitment to providing its customers with the best sock experience," the press release said.

About Balenzia

Balenzia is a leading socks brand with an extensive portfolio of iconic licenses from Marvel, Disney, Warner Bros., and Cartoon Network. With access to more than 70 licenses, the brand showcases a comprehensive range of character merchandise and experiential gifts for adults and kids. Apart from licensed offerings, the brand has a strong collection of athletic socks, casual socks, and formal socks. Balenzia is committed to providing the ultimate sock experience to its customers through high-quality, stylish, and comfortable socks. As the brand continues to expand its physical store presence, Balenzia is set to become a household name in the Indian market and beyond.