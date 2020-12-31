Paytm is offering cash-back of upto Rs 500 to customers booking Bharat Gas, HP Gas, and Indane Cylinder using the app.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Paytm is offering cash-back of upto Rs 500 to customers booking Bharat Gas, HP Gas, or Indane Cylinders using the app. The offer, valid till December 31, is applicable to customers who are booking a gas cylinder for the first time using the ace digital payment platform.

A customer will receive the cash-back only if he uses promo code 'FIRSTLPG' before booking. The offer is valid only until midnight. Read all terms and conditions carefully before availing the offer.

Here's how you can avail the offer:

Step 1. Open the Paytm app. Download it from the Play Store or App Store if not done and create an account.

Step 2. Once the app loads, click on 'Show more' option on the home screen and select 'Recharge and Pay bills'.

Step 3. Click on 'Book the cylinder' option and select the gas provider. You can avail the offer only if you book HP Gas, Indane, or Bharat Gas Cylinder.

Step 4. Enter your registered mobile number or LPG ID.

Step 5. Click on proceed after entering details. You will see the amount being charged to you at the bottom of the screen.

Step 6. Apply Promo code 'FIRSTLEG' and book the cylinder

Earlier this month, the Indian Oil Corporation had increased the prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinder across the country by Rs 50. This was the first time in five months that the prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinders saw a spike.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja