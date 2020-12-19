Digital payment platform Paytm is offering cash-back of up to Rs 500 to customers booking Indane or Bharat Gas Cylinder for the first time using the app.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Digital payment platform Paytm is offering cash-back of up to Rs 500 to customers booking Indane or Bharat Gas Cylinder for the first time using the app. The customers can avail the offer using promo code 'FIRSTLPG', the company said.

The offer, valid till December 31, is applicable to customers who are booking a gas cylinder for the first time using Paytm, the company states in its terms and conditions.

Here's how you can avail the offer:

1. Open the Paytm app

2. Click on 'Show more' option on the home screen and select 'Recharge and Pay bills'.

3. Click on 'Book the cylinder' option and select the gas provider. You can avail the offer only if you book Indane or Bharat Gas Cylinder.

4. Enter your registered mobile number or LPG ID.

5. Click on proceed after entering details. You will see the amount being charged to you at the bottom of the screen.

6. Apply Promo code 'FIRSTLEG' and book the cylinder

A customer will not receive the cashback if he forgets to add the promo code before booking. The offer is valid only till December 31. Read all terms and conditions carefully before availing the offer.

