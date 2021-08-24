Avail benefits of Rs 7 lakh by following THIS new EPFO rule; check step-wise process here
New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has released a notice urging all its PF subscribers to file e-nomination. The organization's notice aimed for people to ensure the social security of the account holder's family. The notice by EPFO states that e-Nomination will enable the account holder's family to get benefits of amounts up to Rs 7 lakhs.
The scheme is valid for all the employees that hold accounts in the organisation. EPFO tweeted, "Members should file e-Nomination today to provide #SocialSecurity to their families. Follow these easy steps to file EPF/EPS nomination #digitally."
Members should file e-Nomination today to provide #SocialSecurity to their families. Follow these easy steps to file EPF/EPS nomination #digitally. #PF #ईपीएफ@byadavbjp @Rameswar_Teli @PMOIndia @PIB_India @PIBHindi @MIB_India @mygovindia @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts @PTI_News pic.twitter.com/rcoTgfAftB— EPFO (@socialepfo) August 17, 2021
Check steps to file e-nomination here:
-Visit the official website at epfindia.gov.in
-On visiting the services tab, search and click 'The employees' option
-Click on the 'Member UAN/Online Service' option
-On the e-Sewa Portal, log in with your credentials
-On the manager tab, select the option YES to update your family declaration
-Add details of your family
-Click on 'Nomination Details' and enter the share amount
-Save the EPF Nomination details
-Generate the One-Time Password (OTP) by clicking on the ‘E-Sign’ option
-Enter the OTP number to complete the process of registration.
The EPFO has increased the insurance benefit to 7 lakhs in this year June. Earlier, the assurance benefit amount was set to 6 lakh per employee under the Employees Deposit Linked Insurance, EDLI scheme. Employees’ Provident Fund Organization, EPFO is one of the World's largest Social Security Organisations.
Posted By: Ashita Singh