EPFO Updates: EPFO releases Notice for filing e-Nomination digitally. Family member's of account holder to get benefit upto 7 lakhs. Scroll down to know the steps

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has released a notice urging all its PF subscribers to file e-nomination. The organization's notice aimed for people to ensure the social security of the account holder's family. The notice by EPFO states that e-Nomination will enable the account holder's family to get benefits of amounts up to Rs 7 lakhs.

The scheme is valid for all the employees that hold accounts in the organisation. EPFO tweeted, "Members should file e-Nomination today to provide #SocialSecurity to their families. Follow these easy steps to file EPF/EPS nomination #digitally."

Check steps to file e-nomination here:

-Visit the official website at epfindia.gov.in

-On visiting the services tab, search and click 'The employees' option

-Click on the 'Member UAN/Online Service' option

-On the e-Sewa Portal, log in with your credentials

-On the manager tab, select the option YES to update your family declaration

-Add details of your family

-Click on 'Nomination Details' and enter the share amount

-Save the EPF Nomination details

-Generate the One-Time Password (OTP) by clicking on the ‘E-Sign’ option

-Enter the OTP number to complete the process of registration.

The direct benefit of insurance money will only be provided if the main account holder succumbs to a natural cause or illness or any accident.

The EPFO has increased the insurance benefit to 7 lakhs in this year June. Earlier, the assurance benefit amount was set to 6 lakh per employee under the Employees Deposit Linked Insurance, EDLI scheme. Employees’ Provident Fund Organization, EPFO is one of the World's largest Social Security Organisations.

Posted By: Ashita Singh