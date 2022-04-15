New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Auto and Taxi prices in Delhi may soon become costlier as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state shall set up a committee to consider the revision of auto and taxi fares, in a time-bound manner. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday (April 15) said that the Aam Aadmi Party will soon set up a committee to revise the fares of autos and taxis in a time-bound manner. The announcement comes at a time when auto and taxi unions have called for a strike next week to demand subsidy on CNG.

"Due to the rising fuel prices, auto/taxi unions have been demanding revision of fares. A committee shall soon be constituted by transport Dept for this purpose, which shall furnish its recommendations in a time-bound manner," Gahlot posted on Twitter.

With a fresh hike of Rs 2.5 in CNG prices, the members of auto, taxi, and cab drivers' associations on Thursday (April 14) warned authorities that they will go on a strike from April 18 to press for their demand for subsidy on gas prices. Earlier on April 11, hundreds of auto, taxi, and cab drivers staged a protest at the Delhi secretariat, demanding subsidy on CNG prices. The protest was held under the aegis of the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh.

Bus operators also have announced to join the strike by auto and taxi unions in the city.

"We are also hit by the impact of Covid in the past two years and now the shooting CNG prices. Our members will also join the strike on April 18 and the private buses will not ply on that day," said Shyamlal Gola, general secretary of STA Operators Ekta Manch.

General Secretary of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, Rajendra Soni said, "Price of CNG is soaring every single day and we are demanding the government to provide us a subsidy of Rs 35 per kg."

The auto and taxi association of Delhi had written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 6 demanding that they be provided with a subsidy of Rs 35 per kg on CNG.

CNG price was hiked once again by Rs 2.5 per kg in the national capital on Thursday. The price of CNG is currently Rs 71.61 per kg in Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha