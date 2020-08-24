Now, vehicle owners will be required to present valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate for the renewal of their motor insurance policy.

New Delhi | Jagran Business desk: Now, vehicle owners will be required to present valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate for the renewal of their motor insurance policy. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) has issued a circular asking insurance providers to ensure that policyholders produce a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) Certificate for the vehicle while renewing the policy. The insurance watchdog has also stated that PUC will be essential for all claims and that insurance companies will not cover any damages if the vehicle does have a valid PUC at the time of the accident.

"Central pollution control board (CPCB) has raised concerns regarding status of compliance of above direction of Supreme Court of India in National Capital Region of Delhi (Delhi NCR). Please ensure that the direction of Supreme Court of India is followed scrupulously with special focus on compliance in National Capital Region of Delhi (Delhi NCR)," IRDAI said in a statement issued on August 20.

The Insurance regulatory body's move comes in the wake of the 2018 Supreme Court ruling, which directed insurers to not insure a vehicle unless it has a valid PUC certificate on the date of renewal of the motor insurance policy.

PUC certificate ensures that emissions from a vehicle meets the pollution control standards and are not harmful to the environment. The pollution standards/emission levels are fixed for all types of motor vehicles in India. Buyers need to have a valid PUC at the time of renewal of motor insurance.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha