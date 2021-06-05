The notification was accompanied by a message telling why linking the PAN card with the Aadhaar card is mandatory. Here’s what you need to know:

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: India’s largest public sector bank, the State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a notice to its customers informing them to link their PAN-Adhaar card by the end of this month, June 30. SBI has also announced that if account holders fail to observe this norm, it will impact their ongoing services with the bank.

The announcement was made via SBI’s official Twitter handle, TheOfficialSBI. It apprised customers to link PAN card with Adhaar card to avoid any inconvenience and enjoy using the services of the bank. The notification was accompanied by a message telling why linking the PAN card with the Aadhaar card is mandatory. Here’s what you need to know:

How to link the PAN with the Aadhaar card?

Alongside the notification, the SBI has also shared the website link where account holders can easily link the documents online. You just need to visit www.incometaxindiaefilling.gov.in and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ located at the left pane and then proceed to fill in the asked details. The last date of linking PAN with the Aadhaar card is June 30. After the last date, users may face inconvenience in availing the services of the bank. Late fee charges may also be imposed.

Why linking PAN with the Aadhaar card is mandatory?

PAN card or Permanent Account Number card is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number which is issued by the Income Tax Department. It is a vital financial document that is issued to prevent tax evasion by people or entities since it records all the financial transactions made by them. Through a PAN card, the Income Tax Department can get a detailed record of all the major transactions made by you to check tax theft.

For this reason, the SBI has asked its customers to link PAN with Adhaar card. If account holders fail to do so, their bank account will be rendered un-operative or inactive. Further, they will also not be able to make specified transactions.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan