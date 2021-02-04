SBI customers can register their nominee by logging into the official site of the bank onlinesbi.com or via Yono App. The nomination is available for accounts opened in an individual capacity.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) allows has launched a facility for all its customers to add a nominee to the SBI account online. For this customers need not to visit any SBI branch and can add the nominee just by sitting at home. This facility is for all safe deposit vaults, deposit accounts and articles in safe custody.

"The nomination is available for accounts opened in an individual capacity (i.e. single/joint accounts as well as accounts of a sole proprietary concern) only, i.e. not for accounts opened in a representative capacity," SBI noted on its official website.

As per rules laid by SBI, an account holder can make or cancel the nominee name anytime during his/ her lifetime. Also, while making nomination or cancellation or variation, SBI will require a witness and the request should be signed by all account holders.

"Customers (new as well as existing) are advised to avail nomination facility if they have not availed so far. In case the depositor(s) do(es) not wish to make a nomination, the same should be recorded on the account opening form by the depositor(s) with their full signature," mentioned on the official website of SBI.

SBI customers can register their nominee by logging into the official site of the bank onlinesbi.com or via Yono App.

We have a good news! Now SBI customers can register their nominee by visiting our branch or logging into https://t.co/YMhpMw26SR.#SBI #StateBankOfIndia #OnlineSBI #InternetBanking pic.twitter.com/AMvWhExDre — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) February 3, 2021

There are three ways in which a customer can add nominee in SBI account that is by visiting SBI branch or through SBI net banking or through SBI mobile banking.

How to add nominee through SBI net banking?

- Login into the official website of SBI onlinesbi.com with your username and password.

- Now click on the 'Request & Enquiries' tab from the menu.

- Select the 'Online Nomination' option.

- If you have multiple accounts, it will display all the accounts.

- Select your account for which you want to add a new nominee.

- Click on the 'Continue' tab.

- Enter Nominee Name, DOB, Address and Relationship with the account holder.

- Click on the 'Submit' tab.

- Enter the high-security password which you received on your registered mobile number.

- Click on the 'Confirm' tab to add a new nominee.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv