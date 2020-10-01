The SBI has introduced a new feature that will allow its users to check balance and view passbook details without logging in.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In what could provide relief to lakhs of customers, the State Bank of India (SBI), which is the largest lender in the country, has introduced a special feature in its YONO app that will allow its users to know their bank account details without logging in.

According to the SBI, the new pre-login feature will allow its users to check their account balance, view passbook and make transactions without logging in to the app.

"Now check your account balance, view passbook and make transactions without logging in to the app. Bank quick with YONO SBI!," the SBI had tweeted.

How will the users be able to check their bank details?

An SBI user would first need to download the SBI YONO app. After downloading the SBI YONO app, the users will be able to check their account balance, view passbook and make transactions via the 6-digit MPIN or biometric authentication or the face ID or user ID and password.

Here's how to use the SBI YONO app's new feature:

Step 1) The users would need to click on the 'View Balance' option on the SBI YONO app

Step 2) After this, the users would need to choose either MPIN or User ID and Password or Biometric Authentication or face ID option available at the app

Step 3) Following authentication, the users will be able to check the status of all their accounts that are linked to it

Step 4) After this, the users would need to click on the option that reads 'View Transactions'. After clicking on this option, the users will be able to see their transaction details

Step 5) The users can also set the limit of their transactions with the 'OTP management feature'

Step 6) The SBI YONO app also allows the users transact up to ?2000 without logging into the app. For this, the users would need to click on the 'YONO Quick Pay' option

Step 7) After clicking at the 'YONO Quick Pay' option, the users would first need to authenticate themselves with the MPIN / Biometric Authentication / Face ID / User ID and password options

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma