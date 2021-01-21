The step, the bank said, has been taken to provide security to the customers. It noted that a survey was conducted last year where the customers expressed their concerns over digital payments, following which the step was taken.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In an attempt to check frauds and card cloning, the Punjab National Bank (PNB), one of the country's largest public sector banks, has taken a giant step and won't allow its customers to withdraw money from non-EMV automated teller machines (ATMs).

"To protect our esteemed customers from fraudulent ATM activities, PNB will be restricting transactions (financial and non-financial) from Non-EMV ATM machines from February 1, 2021 Go Digital, Stay Safe!" the bank had tweeted earlier.

What is a non-EMV ATM?

A non-EMV ATM are those ATMs which do not hold the card during the transaction. In non-EVM ATMs, customers' data is generally read by a magnetic strip.

Recently, the public sector bank had also announced a change in its cash withdrawal policy from December 20 last year. Under its new policy, cash withdrawals of more than Rs 10,000 from 8 pm to 8 am from PNB 2.0 (PNB, eOBC, eUNI) ATMs will now be based on one-time passwords (OTPs).

The bank had said that an OTP will be sent to customers' registered mobile phone, following which they will be allowed to withdraw more than Rs 10,000 from 8 pm to 8 am.

How to withdraw over Rs 10,000 from PNB ATMs in the night:

Step 1) Insert your ATM card into the machine and provide the necessary details

Step 2) You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number

Step 3) Enter the OTP on the ATM after which you will be allowed to withdraw more than Rs 10,000 from a PNB ATM.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma