In what comes as a relief to lakhs of pensioners, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pension has extended the last date for government pensioners to submit their annual life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan Patra to December 31 from the previous deadline of November 30, 2021.

In order to receive the pension, every central government retired employee is required to submit a life certificate in the month of November. The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare announced the extension through an office memorandum dated December 1, 2021.

As per the office memorandum, “In view of the on-going Covid-19 pandemic in various states and keeping in view of the vulnerability of the elderly population to coronavirus, it has now been decided to extend the existing timeline for submission of life certificate for all age groups of pensioners from 30/11/2021 onwards. Now, all central government pensioners may submit life certificate till 31 December 2021. During this extended period, the pension will be continued to be paid by the Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDA) uninterrupted."

With the help of this extension, rush at bank branches can be prevented, and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour is maintained. It is also the responsibility of PDA to ensure that proper arrangements and social distancing measures at the branches are followed to avoid the spread of Coronavirus.

Life certificate can now be submitted online:

On November 30, the Union Ministry has launched a Face Recognition Technology for pensioners to bring ease of living for the retired and the elderly citizens. Pensioners will now be able to submit the Life Certificate simply by using Mobile App. The technology will benefit around 68 lakh central government pensioners.

Launching the unique technology Union Minister of State, Dr Jitendra Singh said "Face Recognition Technique of giving Life Certificate is a historic and far-reaching reform, since it will touch the lives of not only 68 lakh central government pensioners but also crores of pensioners who fall outside the jurisdiction of this Department such as Employees` Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), State Government Pensioners, etc."

