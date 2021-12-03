New Delhi | Jagarn Business Desk: The East Coast Railway on Thursday said that it has canceled 95 trains for three days from Thursday due to cyclone Jawad hitting the Odisha coast. In order to keep passenger's safety as priority, the East Coast Railway has cancelled 95 mail and express trains from December 2-4, which will be originating from different places and passing through the area, an ECoR statement said.

According to India Meteorological Department, the low-pressure area over the central parts of Andaman sea has moved west-northwestwards by 12:34 pm and formed a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the Andaman Sea.

"Then, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over central parts of the Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours. It is likely to reach south Odisha coast around December 4 morning," the IMD said.

Here’s a list of trains that the Indian railways have cancelled from December 2-4:

List of trains canceled on 2nd December :

12509 BNC- GHY

12844 ADI – PURI

12508 SCL – TVC

18478 YNRK – PURI

12802 NDLS – PURI

22641 TVC-SHM

15905 CAPE – DBRG

15644 KYQ- PURI

22909 BL- PURI

List of trains canceled on 3rd and 4th December :

08431 CTC- PURI

18105 ROU – PURI

List of trains canceled on 3rd December

18417 PURI – GNPR

20896 BBS – RMM

12703 HWH – SC

22883 PURI – YPR

12245 HWH – YPR

11020 BBS – CSTM

18443 BBS – PSA

22605 PRR – VM

17479 PURI – TPTY

18045 HWH – HYB

12841 HWH – MAS

22817 HWH – MYS

22807 SRC – MAS

22873 DGHA – VSKP

12863 HWH – YPR

12839 HWH – MAS

22644 PNBE – ERS

17244 RGDA- GNT

20809 SBP-NED

18517 KRBA – VSKP

13351 DHN- ALP

12889 TATA-YPR

18409 HWH – PURI

22201 SDAH – PURI

12895 HWH – PURI

18410 PURI- HWH

18448 JDB – BBS

20838 JNRD – BBS

18424 NYGT – BBS

12842 MAS – HWH

18046 HYB – HWH

12829 MAS – BBS

12246 YPR- HWH

12704 SC – HWH

17480 TPTY – PURI

12864 YPR-HWH

17016 SC – BBS

12840 MAS – HWH

18048 VSG – HWH

12664 TPJ – HWH

18464 SBC – BBS

11019 CSTM – BBS

18518 VSKP – KRBA

18528 VSKP – RGDA

17243 GNT – RGDA

08428 PURI – ANGL

08404 PURI – KUR

17479 PURI – TPTY

18425 PURI – DURG

12838 PURI – HWH

18452 PURI – HTE

18477 PURI – YNRK

12801 PURI – NDLS

18451 THE- PURI

12837 HWH- PURI

18426 DURG -PURI

17480 TPTY –PURI

12876 ANVT- PURI

18447 BBS- JOB

20837 BBS- JNRD

12843 PURI- ADI

18423 BBS- NYGT

List of trains canceled on 4th December :

12807 VSKP – NZM

18551 VSKP- KROL

22202 PURI – SDAH

18418 GNPR – PURI

15643 PURI- KYQ

18106- PURI – ROU

08432 – PURI – CTC

12822 PURI – HWH

12815 PURI – ANVT

22974 PURI – GIMB

18417 PURI – GNPR

12074 BBS – HWH

12893 BBS – BLGR

20817 BBS – NDLS

18463 BBS – SBC

22819 BBS – VSKP

17015 BBS – SC

18637 HTE -BNC

08427 ANGL PURI

18418 GNPR – PURI

08403 KUR- PURI

12821 HWH- PURI

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen