With credit amount in the range of Rs 2 lakh to 50 lakh, the ''Apna Ghar Dreamz'' scheme is targeted at the informal segment of the population.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In what comes as a good news for homebuyers and real-estate sector in Delhi, ICICI Home Finance on Wednesday announced it has launched a new scheme for skilled workers employed in the informal sector in the national capital.

The informal sector was hit hard by the pandemic-enforced lockdowns and economic downturn, and witnessed many cash-starved businesses either shutting shops or delayed workers' salaries.

With credit amount in the range of Rs 2 lakh to 50 lakh, the ''Apna Ghar Dreamz'' scheme is targeted at the informal segment of the population, such as carpenters, plumbers, electricians, tailors, painters, welders, auto mechanics, manufacturing machine operators, computer mechanics, RO repair technicians, small and medium business owners and grocery store owners in the city, the company said in a release, as quoted in a report by news agency PTI.

“At ICICI Home Finance, we aim to offer loans to the hard-working professionals in the informal sector of the economy and local business people to fulfil their dream of owning their ''Apna Ghar,” the release read.

Customers seeking to avail the special 20-year tenure loan should have a minimum account balance of Rs 1,500 for loan up to 5 lakh and Rs 3,000 for loan above 5 lakh. They would also need to provide documents such as PAN and Aadhaar details, and bank statement of past six months.

"Since our branch employees are local residents with an understanding of the regional economy, our in-house legal and technical experts assist in processing home loans applications in a quick and hassle-free manner with minimal documentation," said Anirudh Kamani, MD and CEO, ICICI Home Finance Company Limited.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja