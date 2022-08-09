Attention Govt Employees! Centre Has No Proposal For Setting Up 8th Pay Commission | Details Here

In an important development, the Centre has said that it is not planning to set up an 8th Pay Commission for central government employees. This was informed by Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State, on Monday in a written reply to Lok Sabha if the Centre proposes to ensure timely constitution of Pay Commission for central government employees so that it could be implemented on January 1, 2026.

"No such proposal is under consideration with the Government for constitution of 8th Central Pay Commission for the Central Government employees," Chaudhary said in his response.

"ln order to compensate Central Government employees for erosion in the real value of their salaries on account of inflation, Dearness Allowances (DA) is paid to them and the rate of DA is revised periodically every 6 months on the basis of the rate of inflation as per All lndia Consumer Price lndex for Industrial Workers (AlCPl-lW) released by Labour Bureau under Ministry of Labour and Employment," he said.

The 7th Pay Commission was set up by the Centre in February 2014. Central government employees and pensioners receive their salaries and pensions as per the 7th Pay Commission matrix. Currently they are waiting for a revision in rates of Dearness Allowances (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR).

On March 30 this year, the Centre had announced a hike of 3 per cent in DA, which was effective from January 1, 2022. In a statement, the government had said that combined impact of the hike on the exchequer for DA and DR account holders would be Rs 9,544.50 crore per annum.

"This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of 7th Central Pay Commission," the government had said in a release, adding that the hike would benefit 47.68 lakh central government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners.