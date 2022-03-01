New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In yet another setback for the Indian consumers, the prices of 19 kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders were increased by the oil marketing companies (OMCs) across the country on Tuesday morning.

LPG cylinder rates are revised by all states and union territories (UTs) each month. On February 1, the OMCs had slashed the rates of the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 91.50.

According to news agency ANI, the rates of the 19 kg cooking gas cylinder have been increased by Rs 105 in Delhi. With this, the prices now stand at Rs 2,012 per unit in the national capital. In Mumbai, a 19 kg LPG cylinder will now cost you Rs 1,962. In Chennai, it would cost you Rs 2,185.5 while people would need to pay Rs 2,089 for a 19 kg LPG cylinder in Kolkata now.

The prices of the 5 kg cylinders have also been revised by Rs 569 per unit from Tuesday, which will now cost Rs 569 in Delhi.

However, the rates of non-subsidised 14.2 kg cylinders have not been changed. Currently, a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 899.5 in Delhi and Mumbai each. In Chennai and Mumbai, it is priced at Rs 915.5 and Rs 926 respectively.

Markets experts and analysts believe that cooking gas rates - along with the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) - could rise significantly over the next few days due to the volatile situation in the international market created by the Russia-Ukraine war.

On Monday, crude oil prices also jumped after Western countries imposed more sanctions on Russia. The Brent crude had settled at USD 100.99 per barrel, rising by USD 3.06 or 3.1 per cent.

Experts have warned that "tight global oil market could become even tighter following last week’s Russian invasion of Ukraine." "Russia could retaliate to these harsh measures by reducing or even completely suspending energy shipments to Europe," Reuters quoted Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch as saying.

