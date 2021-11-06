New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In a recent update, the central government has given a go-ahead to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to appoint adjudicating officers to take actions against the Aadhar Act violators and impose a penalty of up to Rs 1 crore.

On November 2, the central government notified the UIDAI (Adjudication of Penalties) Rules, under which UIDAI has the complete authority to take action against the entity which comes under the Aadhar ecosystem and fails to follow UIDAI directions.

Adjudicating Officers appointed by the UIDAI will be responsible for deciding such issues, and they will have the authority to impose penalties. Back in 2019, the central government passed the legislation enacting the UIDAI (Adjudication of Penalties) Rules, 2021.

"This needs to be addressed with a view to protecting the privacy and also ensuring the autonomy of the UIDAI."

The law was introduced by the government to ensure that the UIDAI should also have equal power compared to those regulators who can take enforcement actions. The Aadhaar civil fines may also become one of the biggest support for UIDAI in order to control the use of its data.

As per the new rule, the adjudicating officer should not be below the rank of Joint Secretary to the Government of India, and the person should have 10 years of work experience. The adjudicating officer should also have technical and administrative knowledge in law, information technology, law and he or she should hold at least three years of relevant experience in any of these fields.

In order to protect from fraud, an Aadhaar cardholder should validate their cards regularly. A user can easily validate their Aadhar with the help of the Aadhaar website of the mAadhaar app, which can be downloaded from the app store.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen