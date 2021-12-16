New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: All bank customers will have to pay extra charges for withdrawal of cash at ATMs across the country if the prescribed limit for the customers for withdrawing money gets exhausted. The Reserve Bank of India in its notice said that customers will have to pay additional charges from January 2022 for ATM transactions once they have exceeded their limits. Customers are already being notified about the change by banks.

While customers with debit cards will be given five free transactions (cash or non-cash transactions) per month at their own bank's ATM, they will also have three free transactions from other banks in metro cities and five free transactions in non-metro cities. According to RBI's notice, the change will come into effect from January 1, 2022. As per the new rule, credit and debit cardholders have to pay an additional Rs 21 per transaction once the withdrawal limit exceeds. Right now, the customer has to pay Rs 20 per transaction if they exceed the withdrawal limit.

RBI's June notification:

"Customers are eligible for five free transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial transactions) every month from their own bank ATMs. They are also eligible for free transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial transactions) from other bank ATMs viz. three transactions in metro centres and five transactions in non-metro centres. Beyond the free transactions, the ceiling / cap on customer charges is Rs 20 per transaction, as prescribed vide circular DPSS.CO.PD.No.316/02.10.002/2014-2015 dated August 14, 2014. To compensate the banks for the higher interchange fee and given the general escalation in costs, they are allowed to increase the customer charges to Rs 21 per transaction. This increase shall be effective from January 1, 2022," the Reserve Bank of India said in a release date of June 10, 2021.

HDFC Bank and Axis Bank notify customers about the new rule

Banks such as HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, have updated their website with the new notification.

“With effect from 1st January 2022, ATM transaction charge rate beyond the free limit of Rs. 20 + taxes would be revised to Rs. 21 + taxes, wherever applicable," says the HDFC Bank website.

“Effective 1st January 2022, financial transaction fee above the free limit in Axis Bank or other bank ATMs will be INR 21 + GST," says the Axis Bank website.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen