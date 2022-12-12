ATM Card Fraud On The Rise; Don’t Make These Mistakes

THE DIGITAL AGE has ushered in ease and efficiency for everyone. Particularly the ability to withdraw cash from ATMs near you in a jiffy. But, bear in mind that you should exert due diligence while availing of this facility, lest something goes awry.

With the advent of chip-embedded cards (EMV), certain kinds of ATM frauds were prevented. The magnetic stripe cards that were issued earlier carried out transactions that relied on the holder's signature and a visual inspection of the card to check for features such as a hologram. Since a chip cannot be cloned, there was a sharp decline in the number of unauthorised swiping and card cloning.

However, criminals have found newer ways to swindle unsuspecting people: by tampering with the Automated Teller Machine and devising a way to trap the card in the ATM.

What’s going on

Recent reports highlight instances of crooks lurking near ATMs to ensnare unwitting users by getting them to divulge sensitive information. Their modus operandi is to scour for desolate or unmonitored ATMs and tamper with their cardholders in such a way that once inserted, the card gets stuck in the machine.

Fake customer support slips are pasted in the booth with a ‘helpline number’ that actually belongs to one of the gang members.

Once somebody’s card is stuck in the machine, they are likely to call the phoney number already put up, mistaking it as the genuine helpline number. Next, it is all about winning the distressed person’s confidence and getting them to divulge their sensitive information.

In the news

On November 25, an Army Jawan in Varanasi was conned into disclosing sensitive details after which he discovered that a total of Rs 38,000 was debited from his account in three transactions.

A similar incident happened in Kakkarmatta in Varanasi district again on November 26 when a stranger lulled a person into believing that the fake number posted in the booth was genuine with the result that his card was used for online shopping worth Rs 1.50 lakh by the thugs.

Both incidents were captured by CCTV cameras.

Sub-inspector Himanshu Tripathi, in charge of the crime team of Cantt police station, who is investigating these cases, advised that in case of any problem, one should complain to the bank's guard or website.

Prabhukant, in charge of the Cantt police station, said that the perpetrators of the crime have also been identified. Efforts are underway to nab the accused.

Don’t panic