New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: At the time of old age, everyone needs a regular income to run their expenses properly. If you are a salaried person, then after retirement you will get the benefit of pension facility, so that even at the time of old age, your daily expenses can be managed properly. But those who did not get the job could not get the benefit of pension facility. For such people Atal Pension Yojana is being run by the Central Government to give them the benefit of pension facility and tomake them financially capable at the time of old age. Any Indian citizen in the age group of 18 to 40 years, especially those working in the unorganized sector, can take advantage of pension by investing in this scheme. The scheme is administered by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

What is Atal Pension Yojana?

According to the Government of India portal www.india.gov.in, Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is a pension scheme for the citizens of India focused on workers in the unorganized sector. Under APY, a minimum pension of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5000 per month at the age of 60 years will be given depending on the contribution made by the subscribers. Any citizen of India can join the APY scheme. Let us know about the information related to the scheme.

How to invest?

As per APY's website, any Indian citizen whose age is 18 to 40 years is eligible to take advantage of Atal Pension Yojana. Also, the candidate wishing to take advantage of the scheme must have a savings account in any bank, bank or post office. If you start investing in this scheme from the age of 18, then to get the guaranteed monthly benefit of Rs.1,000, you have to invest Rs.42 in this scheme every month. At the same time, to get a guaranteed pension of Rs 5,000, you will have to invest Rs 210 in this scheme every month.

How to open account?

To open your account under Atal Pension Yojana, you have to go to the bank where you have your savings account, fill the APY registration form, as well as provide your Aadhaar and mobile number. It is important to have the amount available in your savings account for every month's installment.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha