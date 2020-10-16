Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana: ESIC will be issuing a formal notification regarding the campaign which will cost the exchequer around Rs 44,000 crore.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The coronavirus-induced lockdown came down heavily on almost everyone, leaving several people jobless. Now, the government has come up with a relief measure for them.

The Centre is launching a campaign called Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana (ABVKY) under which Employees’ State Insurance Corporation-registered workers, who lost their jobs during the lockdown, can claim for 50 per cent of their salary for up to three months even if they have resumed work. The scheme can be availed by those registered with the ESIC and have lost their jobs between March 24 and December 31 this year.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the nationwide lockdown on March 24 for 21 days which was later extended till April end. The government then began the phased process of lifting the lockdown restrictions in order to revive the sagging economy.

ESIC will be issuing a formal notification regarding the campaign which will cost the exchequer around Rs 44,000 crore.

The move is seen as the government’s attempt to placate who were deprived from their source of earning due to the lockdown and also underplay the criticism of its way of handling the plight of migrant workers, who are worst hit from the lockdown.

Those who want to avail the benefit of the scheme will have to submit their documents physically as they are not linked to Aadhaar. ESIC members, who may lose their jobs in December, will also be able to avail the scheme benefits.

Significantly, the Employees State Insurance Corporation Board has recently increased the unemployment allowance under this scheme. Earlier it was 25 percent of salary, which has been increased to 50 percent. This will benefit about 40 lakh employees working in the industrial sector. Also, the board has given relief in the eligibility criteria of the scheme.

Recently, the ESIC had also decided to extend the scheme for another year till 30 June 2021. In another relief, the relief amount, which earlier could be paid 90 days after leaving the job, will now be paid in 30 days of losing the job.

According to ESIC, nominees under the ABVKY Scheme can directly submit their claim to the branch office of the organization. As per the new terms, instead of sending the claim to the old employer, the relief amount will be paid directly to the insured's bank account, which will provide immediate relief to the beneficiary.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta