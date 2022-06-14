New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Indian entrepreneur Ashneer Grover is celebrating his 40th birthday on June 14th and on the same day this Shark Tank judge announced that he is ready to build another "Unicorn". Ashneer was previously associated with Bharat Pe and Grofers which are now Unicorns means start-ups that have been valued at over USD 1 Billion. He is now ready to build his "third unicorn".

Sharing his pic on Twitter, Ashneer Grover on his birthday wrote, "Today I turn 40. Some will say I've lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations. For me, it's still unfinished business. Time to disrupt another sector. It's time for the Third Unicorn.”

Soon after the business enthusiast shared the post, many started extending him birthday wishes and started commenting some ideas for his next venture.

One user said, “Happy birthday Ashneer. May you create more unicorns and more jobs.”

“Only praises for this bossman!” said another user.

For the Unversed, Ashneer was previously associated with unicorns such as Bharat Pe and Grofers in leadership roles. A few months back, he was in the headlines for controversy and an ugly public fallout with the board of Bharat Pe, the company he founded. He also made headlines for his stint on Shark Tank. He was one of the judges in the show which aired on Sony Tv.

Meanwhile, in March 2022, the entrepreneur was even stripped of all titles and positions at the prominent fintech company after a third-party audit alleged serious governance lapses under him.He was followed by allegations of fraudulent practices.

