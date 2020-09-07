New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Vodafone Idea Ltd on Monday announced its integration into one brand called 'VI', unveiling a completely new identity and communication around it. The development comes

two years after the completion of Vodafone India Ltd and Idea Cellular Ltd merger. The relaunch aims to reduce cost of maintaining two brands as India's third telecom major grapples with an erosion in subscriber base due to a price war triggered by Reliance Industries' telecoms venture, Jio Infocomm. The telecom major has also revamped its prepaid plans offering some lucrative plan for its customers.

The new Rs. Rs 249 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls, 1.5 GB data per day, for a validity of 28 days. Then there is Rs 299 with 4 GB data per day vallid for 28 days. The company is also offering Rs 399 prepaid plan with 1.5 GB data per day, for a validity of 56 days. Also, there is Rs 599 plan with Rs 1.5 GB data per day. The company is also offering Talktime top-ups of Rs 50 and Rs 100, data top up of Rs 48 (3 GB), Rs 91 (12 GB) and Rs 251 (50GB) and SMS offers of Rs 26 and Rs 36. For an international call,s the company is offering Rs 295, Rs 995 and Rs 1495 offering $G roaming and unlimited data packs.

“Vodafone Idea came together as a merged entity two years ago. We have, since then, focussed on integrating two large networks, our people and processes. And today I am delighted to present Vi, a brand that will bring important meaning to lives of our customers. Indians are optimistic and want to get ahead in life," said Ravinder Takkar, managing director CEO, Vodafone Idea.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha