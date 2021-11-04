New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Providing major relief to the 130 crore Indians, the Central government on Wednesday decided to cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel prices by Rs 5 and Rs 10 across the country. The reduction in ever-increasing fuel rates came on the eve of Diwali as a gift to the citizens. Following the Centre's suit, 10 states ruled by the BJP also slashed the VAT on petrol and diesel prices bringing down the fuel rates further.

The 10 states where VAT has been reduced in addition to the cut in excise duty are Haryana, Tripura, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Karnataka, Gujarat and Uttarakhand. While Karnataka, Goa, Tripura, Gujarat, Assam and Manipur reduced the VAT on petrol and diesel prices by Rs 7, UP and Haryana reduced the Value Added Tax by Rs 7 and Rs 2 on petrol and diesel prices respectively. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand has announced to reduce the VAT on petrol by Rs 2 per litre and Himachal Pradesh will announce the cut later.

This is the highest-ever reduction in excise duty and rolls back a part of the Rs 13 and Rs 16 per litre increase in taxes on petrol and diesel effected between March 2020 and May 2020 to avoid passing on to consumers the sharp fall in international oil prices. That hike in excise duty had taken central taxes on petrol to their highest level of Rs 32.9 per litre and that on diesel to Rs 31.8 a litre.

The reduction follows unrelenting hikes in international oil prices pushing pump rates across the country to their highest-ever levels. While petrol is above Rs 100-a-litre-mark in all major cities, diesel has crossed that level in more than one-and-a-half dozen states. The total increase in petrol price since the May 5, 2020 decision of the government to raise excise duty to record levels now totals Rs 38.78 per litre. Diesel rates have during this period gone up by Rs 29.03 per litre.

Check the latest petrol prices here:

-New Delhi Rs 103.97/litre

-Mumbai Rs 109.98/litre

-Kolkata Rs 104.67/litre

-Noida Rs 101.29/litre

-Gurugram Rs 101.71/litre

-Bengaluru Rs 107.64/litre

-Bhubaneshwar Rs 104.91/litre

-Chennai Rs 101.40/litre

-Hyderabad Rs 108.20/litre

-Lucknow Rs 100.78/litre

-Trivandrum Rs 106.36/litre

-Chandigarh Rs 100.12/litre

-Jaipur Rs 111.10/litre

-Ganganagar Rs 116.34/litre

Check latest Diesel Prices here:

-New Delhi Rs 86.67/litre

-Mumbai Rs 94.14/litre

-Kolkata Rs 89.79/litre

-Noida Rs 87.31/litre

-Gurugram Rs 87.42/litre

-Bangalore Rs 92.03/litre

-Bhubaneshwar Rs 94.51/litre

-Chennai Rs 91.43/litre

-Hyderabad Rs 94.62/litre

-Lucknow Rs 86.85/litre

-Trivandrum Rs 93.47/litre

-Chandigarh Rs 86.46/litre

-Jaipur Rs 95.71/litre

-Ganganagar Rs 100.53/litre

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan