New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: After daunting the pockets of the common man for months, the Centre earlier this month announced a reduction of Rs 5 and Rs 10 in excise duty levied on petrol and diesel prices, respectively, bringing down the ever-increasing fuel rates across the country. Following Centre's decision, many states including Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh among others also announced a reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) levied on petrol and diesel prices which reduced the fuel prices significantly in these states.

Prior to the price cut by Centre and states, Petrol prices crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab, while diesel rates have crossed that level in a dozen states/UT including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka and Ladakh.

Also Read
Want to change your address in Aadhaar Card? Here's how you can do it..
Want to change your address in Aadhaar Card? Here's how you can do it..

Now, with the significant reduction in fuel rates, both petrol and diesel prices in many of the above mentioned states have come down below the Rs 100-markm while some are there where the fuel rates are still above Rs 100. Check full list here:

List of cities where petrol price is still above Rs 100 

Name of the city

Petrol Price per litre

Delhi

Rs 103.97

Mumbai

Rs 109.98

Kolkata

Rs 104.67

Bengaluru

Rs 100.58

Hyderabad

Rs 108.20

Bhopal

Rs 107.23

Chennai

Rs 101.40

Chandigarh

Rs 100.12

List of cities where petrol price is below Rs 100  

Name of the city

Petrol Price per litre

Lucknow

Rs 95.28

Guwhati

Rs 94.58

Agra

Rs 95.05

Ahmedabad

Rs 95.13

Dehradun

Rs 94.00

Jammu

Rs 96.15

Jamshedpur

Rs 98.45

Kanpur

Rs 94.97

Ludhiana

Rs 95.57

Mangalore

Rs 99.76

Ranchi

Rs 98.52

Vadodra

Rs94.78

Price of diesel in different cities 

Name of the city

Diesel Price per liter

Delhi

Rs 86.67

Mumbai

Rs 94.14

Chennai

Rs 91.43

Kolkata

Rs 89.79

Bhopal

Rs 90.87

Hyderabad

Rs 94.62

Bengaluru

Rs 85.01

Chandigarh

Rs 86.46

Lucknow

Rs 86.80

Guwahati

Rs 81.29

 


Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen