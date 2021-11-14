New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: After daunting the pockets of the common man for months, the Centre earlier this month announced a reduction of Rs 5 and Rs 10 in excise duty levied on petrol and diesel prices, respectively, bringing down the ever-increasing fuel rates across the country. Following Centre's decision, many states including Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh among others also announced a reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) levied on petrol and diesel prices which reduced the fuel prices significantly in these states.

Prior to the price cut by Centre and states, Petrol prices crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab, while diesel rates have crossed that level in a dozen states/UT including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka and Ladakh.

Now, with the significant reduction in fuel rates, both petrol and diesel prices in many of the above mentioned states have come down below the Rs 100-markm while some are there where the fuel rates are still above Rs 100. Check full list here:

List of cities where petrol price is still above Rs 100

Name of the city Petrol Price per litre Delhi Rs 103.97 Mumbai Rs 109.98 Kolkata Rs 104.67 Bengaluru Rs 100.58 Hyderabad Rs 108.20 Bhopal Rs 107.23 Chennai Rs 101.40 Chandigarh Rs 100.12

List of cities where petrol price is below Rs 100

Name of the city Petrol Price per litre Lucknow Rs 95.28 Guwhati Rs 94.58 Agra Rs 95.05 Ahmedabad Rs 95.13 Dehradun Rs 94.00 Jammu Rs 96.15 Jamshedpur Rs 98.45 Kanpur Rs 94.97 Ludhiana Rs 95.57 Mangalore Rs 99.76 Ranchi Rs 98.52 Vadodra Rs94.78

Price of diesel in different cities

Name of the city Diesel Price per liter Delhi Rs 86.67 Mumbai Rs 94.14 Chennai Rs 91.43 Kolkata Rs 89.79 Bhopal Rs 90.87 Hyderabad Rs 94.62 Bengaluru Rs 85.01 Chandigarh Rs 86.46 Lucknow Rs 86.80 Guwahati Rs 81.29





