New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: After daunting the pockets of the common man for months, the Centre earlier this month announced a reduction of Rs 5 and Rs 10 in excise duty levied on petrol and diesel prices, respectively, bringing down the ever-increasing fuel rates across the country. Following Centre's decision, many states including Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh among others also announced a reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) levied on petrol and diesel prices which reduced the fuel prices significantly in these states.
Prior to the price cut by Centre and states, Petrol prices crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab, while diesel rates have crossed that level in a dozen states/UT including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka and Ladakh.
Now, with the significant reduction in fuel rates, both petrol and diesel prices in many of the above mentioned states have come down below the Rs 100-markm while some are there where the fuel rates are still above Rs 100. Check full list here:
List of cities where petrol price is still above Rs 100
|
Name of the city
|
Petrol Price per litre
|
Delhi
|
Rs 103.97
|
Mumbai
|
Rs 109.98
|
Kolkata
|
Rs 104.67
|
Bengaluru
|
Rs 100.58
|
Hyderabad
|
Rs 108.20
|
Bhopal
|
Rs 107.23
|
Chennai
|
Rs 101.40
|
Chandigarh
|
Rs 100.12
List of cities where petrol price is below Rs 100
|
Name of the city
|
Petrol Price per litre
|
Lucknow
|
Rs 95.28
|
Guwhati
|
Rs 94.58
|
Agra
|
Rs 95.05
|
Ahmedabad
|
Rs 95.13
|
Dehradun
|
Rs 94.00
|
Jammu
|
Rs 96.15
|
Jamshedpur
|
Rs 98.45
|
Kanpur
|
Rs 94.97
|
Ludhiana
|
Rs 95.57
|
Mangalore
|
Rs 99.76
|
Ranchi
|
Rs 98.52
|
Vadodra
|
Rs94.78
Price of diesel in different cities
|
Name of the city
|
Diesel Price per liter
|
Delhi
|
Rs 86.67
|
Mumbai
|
Rs 94.14
|
Chennai
|
Rs 91.43
|
Kolkata
|
Rs 89.79
|
Bhopal
|
Rs 90.87
|
Hyderabad
|
Rs 94.62
|
Bengaluru
|
Rs 85.01
|
Chandigarh
|
Rs 86.46
|
Lucknow
|
Rs 86.80
|
Guwahati
|
Rs 81.29
