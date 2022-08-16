Amul, Mother Dairy Hike Milk Prices By Rs 2 Per Litre | Check New Rates Here

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF)- marketer of Amul milk and milk products has increased the prices of milk by Rs 2 per litre in immediate effect from August 17, 2022.

The prices have been hiked in all the places where Amul is marketing its fresh milk including Ahmedabad and Saurashtra of Gujarat, Delhi NCR, West Bengal, and Mumbai.

Post the revision, the price of Amul Gold in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets will be Rs 31 per 500 ml, Amul Taaza will be Rs 25 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will be at Rs 28 per 500ml, Amul said in a statement on Tuesday.

The increase of Rs 2 per litre, Amul said in the statement, translates into a 4 per cent increase in maximum retail price (MRP) which is lower than average food inflation.

"This price hike is being done due to an increase in an overall cost of operation and production of milk. The cattle feeding cost alone has increased to approximately 20 per cent compared to last year. Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers' prices in the range of 8-9 per cent over the previous year," the statement added.

"The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production," the statement said.

Additionally, Mother Dairy has also decided to raise the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR with effect from Wednesday, August 17, due to a rise in its procurement and other input costs.

A company official on Tuesday said it is "compelled" to raise its liquid milk prices by Rs 2 per litre with effect from August 17, 2022. The new prices will be applicable for all milk variants.

With the new prices coming into effect, full cream milk will cost Rs 61 per litre from Wednesday, up from Rs 59 per litre.

Meanwhile, the rates of toned milk will increase to Rs 51 while double toned milk will rise to Rs 45 per litre. Cow milk price have been hiked to Rs 53 per litre.

Bulk vended milk (token milk) price has been raised to Rs 48 from Rs 46 per litre.

The company while speaking about the same mentioned that it has witnessed an increase in input costs in the last five months.

For instance, the farm prices of raw milk have spiked by about 10-11 per cent.

Likewise, the cost of feed and fodder has also witnessed a significant rise due to the heat wave and extended summer season.

According to the official, the surge in farm prices is only being partially passed on to the consumers, thereby securing the interests of both the stakeholders – consumers and farmers.

