Amul MD RS Sodhi Resigns; Jayen Mehta Appointed Interim Incharge

R S Sodhi, Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, resigned from his post on Monday, a statement from Amul said. Now, Jayen Mehta has been given the immediate charge as managing director of Amul Foundation, the company said.

As Jayen Mehta has temporarily replaced him, a new MD will be announced in the next few months, confirmed Shankar Singh Rana, the chairman of Gandhinagar Madhur Dairy, reported news outlet Money control

Meanwhile, as per news agency PTI, R S Sodhi said that he has resigned from the post of MD. "I was on extension. The board has accepted my resignation," he said.

RS Sodhi the outgoing MD, had first joined Amul in 1982 as a senior sales officer. From 2000-2004, he served as its general manager (marketing), and in June 2010, he was elevated to the MD. In 2017, his tenure as the MD was extended by another five years He was on the extension for the last two years. He is also the president of the Indian Dairy Association.

Meanwhile, the new interim in charge, Mehta is associated with Amul for the past 32 years and is currently its chief operating officer (COO). Earlier, he had served as the company's brand manager, group product manager and general manager in the marketing function.

Amul will be merged with five other cooperative societies to form a multi-state cooperative society (MSCS), Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said in October 2022.