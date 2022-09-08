Amidst Global Economic Chaos, India Rebounds As Major Investment Destination

While the global economy continues to ruminate over the deep pains suffered by the biggest economies, whether it be in the form of front loading of Federal Reserve rate hikes or China's worsening construction bubble, foreign banks and rating agencies are increasingly growing more optimistic about India's growth potential as a major investment destination.

On Wednesday, Moody's reaffirmed a stable outlook for India and noted that the country's credit profile reflected important characteristics such as its sizeable, diversified economy with high growth potential, relatively robust external position, and a stable domestic financing base for government debt.

India has become the fifth-largest economy in the world after the UK slipped in the ranking to become the sixth-largest economy in the world. India surpassed the UK in the final three months of the world as reported by the Bloomberg.

In an interview to the Economic Times, the CEO of McKinsey & Co. claimed that "this is India's century rather than its decade". The main factors driving Asia's third largest economy include a significant working population, multinational corporations reinventing global supply lines, and a nation leapfrogging at digital scale to achieve something remarkable not only for the Indian economy but possibly for the world.

"India is the world's future talent factory. 20% of the world's working-age population would reside in India by 2047. And with supply chains being rebuilt, India has enormous potential in all areas of manufacturing. The third is Digitization. On the digital scale, India has advanced. All those things are the raw materials to create something extraordinary for the Indian economy and possibly the global economy," Bob Sternfels of McKinsey was quoted as saying by the Economic Times.

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised that emerging economies like India are demonstrating their full potential to dominate the global economy for the next 50 to 60 years. “They (developing economies) are the ones that are strong and are coming out of the economy in a really thorough way. They are the ones with answers to numerous problems, whether they have to do with commodity prices or food security. These are the markets that will give you both the supply and the supply and demand side answers in the next 25-40 years,” she added.

The markets, economy, and financial instruments are becoming too accustomed to hearing about India's economic recovery.

India’s Revival Story

India’s rebound story is too common for the markets, economy and its financial instruments.

The local currency also registered its largest one-day gain in a year versus a shaky dollar on August 29, as the Sensex rocketed to a stunning 1,564 points, its second best single-day gain of the year. The Nifty 50 outperformed both the US and Chinese markets between August 29 and September 7, rising 2.9%. In comparison, the US’ Dow dropped 2% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng sank 3.3% over the same period.

The Investors Return To India

Foreign investors who had previously avoided India as a potential investment destination are coming back and have invested about $7.6 billion in the past month in Asia's third largest economy. For the first time this year, foreign investors converted into net buyers of Indian government debt in August. A substantial increase from the FPIs' net investment of Rs 5,000 crore in July—when they became net purchasers for the first time in nine months—to Rs 51,000 crore in stocks purchases by FIIs in August.

Due to the significant involvement of domestic investors, the fall in Nifty was relatively limited during the peak of FII selling and the bear market that gripped many global markets. With FII backing, the Nifty is currently 950 points away from breaking all-time highs.

Even if crude oil prices have increased and there are concerns about a worldwide recession, India is now benefiting from improved corporate profitability.

"For India, the FPI movement has been similar to that of other major EMs like China, Korea, Taiwan, etc. A stabilized inflation scenario compared to other countries and sustainable growth in earnings from Indian companies have also helped in a big way," said Jisang Yoo, CEO, Mirae Asset Capital Markets, in an interview with Economic Times.

Between October 2021 and June 2022, overseas investors sold a whopping Rs 2.46 lakh crore of Indian equities. The central bank also took few measures that helped to attract the flows in the last few months.

The Progressive Growth of the Indian Economy

The government's and the central bank's belief in the trajectory of inflation and the expansion of the economy underpins yet another recovery tale.

Sitharaman vehemently refrained from equating the current status of the Indian economy with concepts like stagflation and recession. In comparison to many other nations, "India's general debt is also in a decent condition," she noted.

The head of HSBC, the largest bank in the world, told Economic Times that inflationary pressures are present. "I think India in particular, has a very strong, bright future ahead of it. It's quite a stable economy, with manageable inflation, very strong growth prospects, and a stable political environment within India. And I think that fosters a very strong growth environment," he said.

The "re-globalization" that is currently taking place, according to Quinn, will benefit India's economy as supply chains are changed to reflect the new geopolitical realities. Quinn claimed that the Indian economy is gradually becoming more open due to digitization and a simplified tax structure.