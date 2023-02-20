Amid Ongoing G20 Presidency, India To Host Series Of Roundtables At UN, Focus On Growth Story

AMID the ongoing G20 Presidency, and ahead of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Summit later this year in New York, India's Permanent Mission to the United Nation will host roundtables at the UN headquarters, informed India at the United Nations on Monday.

There will be more roundtable discussions throughout the coming months. During the high-level week of the UN General Assembly in September 2023, the 2023 SDG Summit will be held. Ahead of the SDG summit, on Thursday, a roundtable titled 'Gandhian Trusteeship: A panel discussion on Sustainable Lifestyles and Enduring Pace' will be held.

A roundtable on "A world we women and girls want: Technology-enabled social and economic advancement" is being scheduled on March 9. On March 16, a roundtable on "Grassroots leadership and transformation: Charting the path of empowerment through technology and skill development" will take place.

On April 14, a special event commemorating the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar is being planned.

Attaching the schedule of the roundtables and other events, India at the United Nations tweeted that "Focus will be on India's growth story and achievements and how these might be scaled for the potential benefit of the global South."

India held the Presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022, and it will continue till November 30, 2023. The 43 Heads of Delegations- the largest ever in G20-will be participating in the final New Delhi Summit in September next year.

India's G20 Presidency will work to promote this universal sense of one-ness. The theme of India’s G20 Presidency - "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth · One Family · One Future" - is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad.

The theme upholds the importance of all life—human, animal, plant, and microorganism—and their interdependence on Earth and throughout the cosmos.

"India's G20 Presidency will work to promote this universal sense of one-ness. Hence our theme - 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.