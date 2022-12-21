Amid Fall In Apple's Stock, Loyal Investors See A Silver Lining; Here's Why

Analysts are worried that with the labour unrest in Foxconn's largest plant in China, an outbreak of COVID-19 cases and a slowing economy, Apple's most popular draw, the iPhone may not sell as many units.

APPLE INC. may not be having the best time of late but its stock is still faring better than those of Meta, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft, among other tech companies. How is this possible and why is it happening?

An analysis by Jeran Wittenstein of Bloomberg reasons why, even with apprehensions of a global recession growing stronger, the company is not faring as bad as others.

The chief reason, according to him is shareholder payouts. Having said that, let us quickly try to make a SWOT (Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) analysis of Apple’s situation this year.

Strengths

Apple is the most valued company in the world interms of market capitalisation; as of September 2, 2022, it was pegged at $2.7 trillion – well over Rs 167.3 lakh crore for the day’s exchange rate.

Wittenstein says, “ … it's hardly a surprise that it churns out more profit than any other business in the S&P 500.” But that is not all. He says that what the company does with those earnings is what distinguishes it from the pack in the minds of investors.

With the $454 billion cashflow from operations, Apple did not chase marquee companies for acquisition, rather, it was returned to shareholders in the form of buybacks and diivdends. For reference, India’s most valued company by market capitalisation is Reliance Industries, with a market cap slightly lower than $215 billion.

Weaknesses

It is not that Apple has been riding the surf all the way, it has faced a lot this year: from the labour dissent and the production halt in Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant in China, to facing antitrust probe in the European Union over its App Store policy.

The company has also been criticised for lack of innovation in its most popular offering, the iPhone. As a result, stocks have fallen $800 billion.

Opportunities

Expectations for Apple's future profits have not yet given up. “Although 2023 earnings estimates for the tech sector have been dropping, Wall Street analysts project a 2 per cent increase in Apple's profit,” Wittenstein reported adding that this comes at a time when Bloomberg Intelligence expects combined earnings for tech companies in the S&P 500 to fall “almost 2 per cent.”

Most analysts of tech and business sectors regard Apple's loyal customer base as a key factor. In 2021, Tim Cook claimed during an earnings call that there were over a billion active iPhone users. This base is only growing in newer markets.

Juxtaposed with the services it offers tied to those devices (cloud storage, apps, etc.), Apple ensures that its users are more loyal to its ecosystem, which it touts as being more ‘integrated’ and offering a better experience.

Threats

There is no permanence to what has,so far, been a fairytale ride for Apple since the launch of the first iPhone. Labour unrest in Foxconn’s largest plant threatens production shortfall. To the tune of millions of units if various forecasters are to be believed.

The elephant in the room needs to be addressed too: a slowing economy does not augur well for smart devices.

In conclusion

Looking into the future is a tricky task. There are too many variables at play. What remains clear though is the fact that Apple’s revenue for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 was still $90.146 billion, an increase of 8.14 per cent year-over-year, and for the twelve months ending September 30, 2022, it was $394.328 billion – a 7.79 per cent increase.

There is no denying the fact that Apple stocks lost 24.2 per cent in value but this has to be seen in context. According to Bloomberg, Microsoft’s stock similarly fell by 27.2 per cent, Alphabet’s by 37.7 per cent, Amazon’s by 47.3 per cent while Meta’s fell by a whopping 64.5 per cent.

The road ahead is mired with doubt, even more so in the case of tech companies. Apple is not immune to these changes but it is actually better insulated than the others.