Amazon To Cut Nearly 1,000 Staff In India As Part Of Company's Massive Layoffs

AMAZON is planning to lay off nearly 1,000 employees in India as a part of its biggest retrenchment exercise across the globe, reported PTI.

The company's layoffs will include over 18,000 job roles across the globe because of uncertain economic conditions.

"The decision to eliminate 18,000 job roles across the globe will impact about 1,000 employees in India," sources cited by PTI said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of Amazon who denied to comment shared the blog link of Amazon CEO Andy Jassy where he has informed the company's decision to eliminate 18,000 roles across the globe.

"Between the reductions we made in November and the ones we're sharing today, we plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles. Several teams are impacted; however, the majority of role eliminations are in our Amazon Stores and PXT organizations," CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement.

"S-team and I are deeply aware that these role eliminations are difficult for people, and we don't take these decisions lightly or underestimate how much they might affect the lives of those who are impacted," the statement added.

Jassy also said that the company is working to support those who are affected by providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support.

In November 2022 too, Amazon reduced staff size by approximately 10,000, especially in the Devices and Books businesses, and also announced a voluntary reduction offer for some employees in its People, Experience, and Technology (PXT) roles.

During the November layoff, the company indicated that there would be more role reductions in early 2023.

"This year's review has been more difficult given the uncertain economy and that we've hired rapidly over the last several years," the statement by CEO added, explaining the rationale for the downsizing of the human resources.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)