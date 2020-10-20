Amazon Sale Today: Massive discounts on AC, microwave and refrigerators; check best deals of the day
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amazon Sale Today: If you are planning to buy home appliances, this is the right time. It's the fifth day of Navratri, which is considered auspicious for buying and at the same time, Amazon is giving massive festive discounts. As part of its Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon is offering up to a 55 per cent discount on large appliances like ACs, washing machines, refrigerators and microwaves. There is an additional 10 per cent instant discount plus a bonus offer up to Rs 1,200 on the purchase of these items using HDFC Bank cards. In order to make it easy for you, we have selected the top deals of the day on Amazon sale today.
1. AmazonBasics 12 Place Setting Dishwasher - Offer Price: Rs 23,999; MRP: Rs 43,999
Key features:
- 7 wash programs.
- Suitable for all kinds of utensils in the Indian kitchen
- 'Half-Load' option for daily washing of smaller utensils
- 'Extra Drying’ function
2. AmazonBasics 1.5 Ton 5 Star 2020 Inverter Split AC - Offer Price: Rs 27,499; MRP: Rs 34,999
Key features:
- Split 1.5 Ton air conditioner
- Inverter compressor with faster cooling and higher energy savings
- 5 Star BEE Rating with Power Saving Mode
- Higher Airflow Volume
- 100 per cent Copper Condenser
- 1 year product warranty and 5 years on compressor
3. AmazonBasics 23 L Convection Microwave - Offer Price: Rs 6,999; MRP: Rs 15,999
Key features:
- 23L capacity
- 1 year warranty on product and 3 year warranty on the magnetron.
- Suitable for baking, grilling, cooking
- LED display panel with 65 Auto-cook menu options and Child lock function
- Defrost option available
4. AmazonBasics 7KG Automatic Front Load Washing Machine - Offer Price: 16,499; MRP: Rs 37,000
Key features:
- Fully-automatic front load washing machine
- 7 kg, suitable for daily washing requirements
- 1 year warranty on product, 3 years on motor
- Drum clean and extra rinse function
5. AmazonBasics 468 L SBS Refrigerator - Offer Price: Rs 32,999; MRP: Rs 69,999
Key features:
- Side-by-side refrigerator and Auto Defrost technology
- 1-year warranty on product, 5 years on compressor
- Multi airflow system with quick freeze function
- Precise temperature control
Posted By: Shashikant Sharma