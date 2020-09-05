The quiz compromises a set of five questions that are based on general knowledge and current affairs.

New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk| Today's quiz is now live on Amazon App. The Amazon Daily Trivia quiz starts at 8 AM and will continue till 12 PM. The winner of September 5, 2020 quiz will get the lucky chance to win a Sony Portable Speakers. The Amazon quiz emphasis on product trivia and gives the opportunity to users to win exciting prizes.

The quiz compromises a set of five questions that are based on general knowledge and current affairs. The Amazon quiz gives users the opportunity to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quiz ranges from mobile phone, other gadgets and Amazon Pay Balance.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Sony Portable Speakers

Amazon Quiz Date: September 5 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 8am–12pm

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Today’s Amazon quiz answers- September 5, 2020

Question 1. Abdul Rashid Kalas of Jammu & Kashmir Police has been awarded which gallantry award posthumously?

Answer 1: Kirti Chakra

Question 2. Which city has won the cleanest city award in the Swachh Survekshan 2020 survey?

Answer 2: Indore

Question 3. The Gwalior-Chambal Expressway will be renamed after which former Prime Minister of India?

Answer 3: Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Question 4. Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd. is a company incorporated under which ministry?

Answer 4: Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

Question 5. Recently expanded to the border and coastal districts, which of these is the youth wing of Indian Armed Forces?

Answer 5: National Cadet Corps

What are the chances of you winning Amazon quiz for September 5, 2020?

There is a high possibility of you winning the quiz as the first criteria is to get all the answer of the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Download Amazon App From Google Play Store OR Apple Store

Open & Sign In To The Amazon App

Go To Home Page & Scroll Down

Then You Will See "Amazon Quiz September 5" Banner, Tap On It

Now Just Tap On Start Tab To Play The Quiz

Make sure to answer by 12 PM as the quiz is not valid after 12 PM today

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma