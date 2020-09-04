The Amazon quiz gives users the opportunity to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quiz ranges from mobile phone, other gadgets and Amazon Pay Balance.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The E-commerce platform Amazon is back with another edition of its daily app quiz. In today's quiz, the e-tailer gives contestants a chance to win Kookaburra cricket bat. For those unaware, Amazon quiz gives the users a platform to answer questions and provides a chance to win exciting prizes.

The Amazon quiz for September 4, 2020 is live now. The quiz compromises a set of five questions that are based on general knowledge and current affairs.

The Amazon quiz gives users the opportunity to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quiz ranges from mobile phone, other gadgets and Amazon Pay Balance.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Kookaburra cricket bat

Amazon Quiz Date: September 4, 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 8 am–12 pm

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Today's Amazon Quiz Answers -

Q1. Which 20-year-old Indian badminton player will be conferred with the Arjuna Award in 2020?

A1. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

Q2. Ex-CBI officer Rakesh Asthana has been named as the Director-General of which Force?

A2. Border Security Force

Q3. Which Indian state has instituted the Indira Rasoi Yojana?

A3. Rajasthan

Q4. Which of these actresses starred in the original 1991 movie 'Sadak' and is also starring in the sequel 'Sadak 2'?

A4. Pooja Bhatt

Q5. After dismissing which Pakistan batsman did James Anderson reach the landmark of 600 wickets in Test cricket?

A5. Azhar Ali

What are the chances of you winning Amazon quiz for September 4, 2020?

There is a high possibility of you winning the quiz as the first criteria is to get all the answer of the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Download Amazon App From Google Play Store OR Apple Store

Open & Sign In To The Amazon App

Go To Home Page & Scroll Down

Then You Will See "Amazon Quiz September 4" Banner, Tap On It

Now Just Tap On Start Tab To Play The Quiz

Make sure to answer by 12 PM as the quiz is not valid after 12 PM today

