New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Amazon India is back with its daily trivia quiz. The Amazon quiz gives the users a platform to answer questions and provides a chance to win exciting prizes.

The Amazon quiz for September 3, 2020 is live now, and the lucky winner will get to win Rs 20,000 Pay Balance. The Amazon quiz gives the user the opportunity to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quiz ranges from mobile phone, other gadgets and Amazon Pay Balance.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs 20,000 Pay Balance

Amazon Quiz Date: September 3, 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 8 am–12 pm

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Today's Amazon Quiz Answers- Win Rs 20,000 Pay Balance

Q1. By what name do we better know the peavce agreement initiated on August 13, 2020 between UAE and Israel?

A1. Abraham Accord

Q2. Who is the only paralympic gold medalist among the people to win the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2020?

A2. Mariyappan Thangavelu

Q3. Pandit Jasraj, the legendary Indian classical vocalist, who recently passed away, belonged to which Gharana?

A3. Mewati Gharana

Q4. Which Indian giant recently acquired a major stake in the E-pharma site Netmeds?

A4. Reliance

Q5. India's first 'air bubble' agreement in South Asia will be established with which country?

A5. Maldives

Step 1: Download the Amazon India App from Google Play Stores or Android App

Step 2: Sign up or log in to your Amazon account

Step 3: Once login you can check the homepage banner of the App click on Amazon Quiz for today.

Step 4: Now just start playing the Amazon quiz contest.

