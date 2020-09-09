New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk| The e-commerce platform Amazon is giving participants a chance to win Redmi Note 9 Pro as part of today's quiz. The Amazon quiz for September 9 is live and the lucky winner will get a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon quiz focuses on general knowledge and current affairs. The quiz consists of five questions.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information



Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Redmi Note 9 Pro

Amazon Quiz Date: September 9 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 8am–12pm

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

How likely are you to win Amazon quiz for September 9, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria is to get all the answer of the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Today’s Amazon quiz contest- September 9, 2020

Question 1. Shri Kuldip Singh Bhullar, Ms N. Usha and Shri Netarpal Hooda are among the winners of which award in Indian sport in 2020?

Answer 1: Dhyan Chand award

Question 2. Which organization recently released the report titled ‘Elephants. Not commodities'?

Answer 2: World Animal Protection

Question 3. Which Union Territory celebrated the 59th Anniversary of its De Jure day on 16th August 2020?

Answer 3: Puducherry

Question 4. Which tech company recently introduced a product called 'Assignments' to help teachers around the world?

Answer 4: Google

Question 5. A teaser was recently released featuring Robert Pattinson as which of these superheroes?

Answer 5: Batman

How to Play Amazon Quiz Contest Daily?

Download the Amazon India App from Google Play Stores or Android App

Sign up or log in to your Amazon account

Once login you can check the homepage banner of the App click on Amazon Quiz for today.

Now just start playing the Amazon quiz contest.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma