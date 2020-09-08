Amazon India is back its exciting daily trivia quiz. The e-commerce app gives a platform to its users to win exciting rewards. The Amazon quiz for September 8 is live and the lucky winner will get a chance to win a Philips Soundbar. The Amazon quiz focuses on general knowledge and current affairs. The quiz consists of five questions.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Philips Soundbar

Amazon Quiz Date: September 8 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 8am–12pm

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

How likely are you to win Amazon quiz for September 8, 2020?

You are liekly to win the quiz as the first criteria is to get all the answer of the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Today’s Amazon quiz contest- September 8, 2020

Question 1. 20th August is celebrated as Akshay Urja diwas in India to generate awareness about the developments of what in the country?

Answer 1: Renewable energy

Question 2. Brahmastra is an upcoming movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Which of these South Indian superstars also features in the movie?

Answer 2: Akkineni Nagarjuna

Question 3. Google has recently partnered with which Indian organisation for a flood forecasting initiative?

Answer 3: Central Water Commission

Question 4. Sawant Ajay Anant has been awarded the Arjuna Award for which of these sports?

Answer 4: Equestrian

Question 5. In a first, India is set to launch a ferry service with which country via Kulhudhuffushi atoll?

Answer 5: Maldives

How to Play Amazon Quiz Contest Daily?

Download the Amazon India App from Google Play Stores or Android App

Sign up or log in to your Amazon account

Once login you can check the homepage banner of the App click on Amazon Quiz for today.

Now just start playing the Amazon quiz contest.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma