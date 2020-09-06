The lucky winner of today's exciting quiz will get a chance to win OnePlus 8 Pro.

New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk| The e-commerce website Amazon is back with another edition of its daily app quiz. The lucky winner of today's exciting quiz will get a chance to win OnePlus 8 Pro.

For those unaware, the Amazon app quiz comprises of a set of five questions. Participants must answer all five questions correctly to win quiz price. The quiz starts from 8 AM to 12 PM every day and the winner’s names will be announced at the end of every month.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: OnePlus 8 Pro

Amazon Quiz Date: September 6 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 8am–12pm

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Today’s Amazon quiz contest- September 6, 2020

Question 1. Dronacharya awardee Gaurav Khanna, is the head coach of which Indian team, that has performed glorious feats in recent years?

Answer 1: Para-Badminton

Question 2. Ashok Lavasa, who has been named the new vice-president of the Asian Development Bank, formerly served in which of the following posts?

Answer 2: Election Commissioner

Question 3. Which zoo has become the second Indian zoo to house the African cheetah, the fastest land animal?

Answer 3: Mysuru zoo

Question 4. Which organisation has recently announced that it would deploy 'Ninja UAVs' for surveillance and security purposes?

Answer 4: Indian Railways

Question 5. Bayern Munich won the Champions League Final by defeating which of these teams?

Answer 5: Paris-Saint Germain

How to Play Amazon Quiz Contest Daily?

Download the Amazon India App from Google Play Stores or Android App

Sign up or log in to your Amazon account

Once login you can check the homepage banner of the App click on Amazon Quiz for today.

Now just start playing the Amazon quiz contest.

What are the chances of you winning Amazon quiz for September 6, 2020?

There is a high possibility of you winning the quiz as the first criteria is to get all the answer of the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma