New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. The quiz gives users a chance to win amazing prizes. Today, the users will get a chance to win the brand new Samsung Galaxy M21. The Amazon users just need to log in to the app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on September 30, 2020.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Details

Today’s Amazon Quiz – Amazon Samsung Galaxy M21 Quiz

Today’s Prize – Samsung Galaxy M21

Amazon Quiz Date – 30 September 2020

Amazon Quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners List Will Be Declared On – 30th September 2020

Question 1:- Arundhati Roy won the Booker prize in 1997 for her debut novel. What was a novel called?

Answer 1:- The God of Small Things

Question 2:- Tour De France is an annual multi-stage event associated with which of these sports?

Answer 2:- Cycling

Question 3:- Which of these is a founder of the popular messaging app ‘Whatsapp’?

Answer 3:- Jan Koum

Question 4:- In 1996, a mammal named Dolly was successfully cloned for the first time. What type of animal was it?



Answer 4:- Sheep

Question 5:- Which company has made the humanoid robot known as ASIMO?

Answer 5:- Honda

How likely are you to win the Amazon quiz for September 30, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria are to get all the answers to the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWith Amazon.

Posted By: Talib Khan