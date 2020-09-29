Amazon Quiz Answers September 29, 2020: Here are the answers to the five Amazon quiz questions, check out:

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. The quiz gives users a chance to win amazing prizes. Today, the users will get a chance to win exciting rewards in the Amazon Pay balance. The Amazon users just need to log in to the app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on September 30, 2020.

Question 1: Copenhagen is the capital of which country?

Answer: Denmark

Question 2: The first fully solar-powered airport in the world is in India. Which city can you find it in?

Answer: Cochin

Question 3: The 2006 film, The Namesake, starring Tabu and Irfan Khan is based on a novel of the same name. Who is the author of that novel?

Answer: Jhumpa Lahiri

Question 4: Who out of the following is NOT an Indian fashion designer?

Answer: Ravi Ruia

Question 5: What is the capital city of Mizoram?

Answer: Aizawl

