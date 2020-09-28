Amazon Quiz Answers September 28, 2020: Here are the answers to the five Amazon quiz questions, check out:

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. The quiz gives users a chance to win amazing prizes. Today, the users will get a chance to win exciting rewards in the Amazon Pay balance. The Amazon users just need to log in to the app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared on September 30, 2020.

Question-1: On Feb 13, 2019, after 15 years of exploration, NASA declared its Mars rover 'dead'. What was the name of the robotic rover?

Answer: Opportunity

Question-2: Which of these Ranbir Kapoor's debut movie?

Answer: Saawariya

Question-3: Which of the following National Park is located in Rajasthan?

Keoladeo National Park

Question-4: Where in the human body is the Occiput?

Answer: Head

Question-5: When it comes to Mobile Phone networks such as 2G, 3G and 4G, what does the 'G' stand for?

Answer: Generation

How likely are you to win the Amazon quiz for September 22, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria are to get all the answers to the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWith Amazon.

Posted By: Srishti Goel