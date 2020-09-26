Amazon Quiz Answers September 26, 2020: Know all answers here and get a chance to win Samsung Galaxy S20+
New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. This quiz gives its users a chance to win amazing prizes. Today, the users will get a chance to win Samsung Galaxy S20+. The Amazon users just need to log in to the Amazon app and play the Amazon daily-quiz answers contest.
The Amazon Daily Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today's quiz will be declared by the Amazon on September 27, 2020.
Amazon Quiz Details:
Today's Amazon Quiz: Amazon Samsung Galaxy S20+ Quiz
Today's Prize: Samsung Galaxy S20+
Amazon Quiz Date: 26 September 2020
Amazon Quiz Time: 8 am to 12 pm
Winners List to declared on September 27, 2020
Check out the answers to the five questions here:
Question 1: Pirre-Emerick Aubameyang, who recently re-signed with Arsenal, represents which country in international football?
Answer: Gabon
Question 2: Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities is a movie directed by which painter born on September 17?
Answer: MF Hussain
Question 3: Which Asian city tops the list in the recently released Global Smart City Index?
Answer: Singapore
Question 4: Which of these examinations scheduled on November 29 will now be for 2 hours instead of the earlier 3 hours duration:
Answer: CAT
Question 5: What is this beautiful natural phenomenon called?
Answer: Aurora Borealis
How to play the Amazon Quiz contest?
Step 1: Download the Amazon App from Google Play Store or Apple App Store
Step 2: Sign up or log in to your Amazon account
Step 3: Once login you can check the homepage banner of the app. Click on the Amazon Quiz for today
Step 4: Now start playing the Amazon daily-quiz contest.
Posted By: Talib Khan