The Amazon Daily Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today's quiz will be declared by the Amazon on September 27, 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. This quiz gives its users a chance to win amazing prizes. Today, the users will get a chance to win Samsung Galaxy S20+. The Amazon users just need to log in to the Amazon app and play the Amazon daily-quiz answers contest.

Amazon Quiz Details:

Today's Amazon Quiz: Amazon Samsung Galaxy S20+ Quiz

Today's Prize: Samsung Galaxy S20+

Amazon Quiz Date: 26 September 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 8 am to 12 pm

Winners List to declared on September 27, 2020

Check out the answers to the five questions here:

Question 1: Pirre-Emerick Aubameyang, who recently re-signed with Arsenal, represents which country in international football?

Answer: Gabon

Question 2: Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities is a movie directed by which painter born on September 17?

Answer: MF Hussain

Question 3: Which Asian city tops the list in the recently released Global Smart City Index?

Answer: Singapore

Question 4: Which of these examinations scheduled on November 29 will now be for 2 hours instead of the earlier 3 hours duration:

Answer: CAT

Question 5: What is this beautiful natural phenomenon called?

Answer: Aurora Borealis

How to play the Amazon Quiz contest?

Step 1: Download the Amazon App from Google Play Store or Apple App Store

Step 2: Sign up or log in to your Amazon account

Step 3: Once login you can check the homepage banner of the app. Click on the Amazon Quiz for today

Step 4: Now start playing the Amazon daily-quiz contest.

Posted By: Talib Khan