The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared by the Amazon on September 30, 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. This quiz gives its users a chance to win amazing prices. Today, the users will get a chance to win Ray-Ban sunglasses. The Amazon users just need to log in to the Amazon app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

Amazon Quiz Details:

Today’s Amazon Quiz – Amazon Ray-Ban sunglasses Quiz

Today’s Prize – Ray-Ban sunglasses

Amazon Quiz Date – 25 September 2020

Amazon Quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners List Will Be Declared On – 30th September 2020

Here are the answers to the five Amazon quiz questions, check out:

Question 1:- Which of these teams recently went unbeaten to claim the 2020 Caribbean Premier League title?

Answer 1:- Trinbago Knight Riders

Question 2:- Which adhesive brand has recently been relaunched with the tagline ‘Repair is better than replace’?

Answer 2:- Araldite

Question 3:- ‘Ride together, Die together’ is the tagline of which movie that is currently the highest-grossing movie of 2020 worldwide?

Answer 3:- Bad Boys for Life

Question 4:- This famous Ferris Wheel is found in which city?

Answer 4:- London

Question 5:- This is a famous self-portrait of which artist?

Answer 5:- Vincent Van Gogh

How to play the Amazon Quiz Contest daily?

Step 1) Download the Amazon India App from Google Play Stores or Android App

Step 2) Sign up or log in to your Amazon account

Step 3) Once login you can check the homepage banner of the App click on Amazon Quiz for today

Step 4) Now just start playing the Amazon quiz contest

How likely are you to win Amazon quiz for September 25, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria are to get all the answer to the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Posted By: Talib Khan