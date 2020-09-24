Amazon Quiz Answers September 24, 2020: The Amazon users just need to log in to the Amazon app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. This quiz gives its users a chance to win amazing prices. Today, the users will get a chance to win Rs 50,000 Amazon Pay Balance. The Amazon users just need to log in to the Amazon app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared by the Amazon on September 30, 2020.

Amazon Quiz Details:

Today’s Amazon Quiz – Amazon Rs 50,000 Amazon Pay Balance Quiz

Today’s Prize – Rs 50,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon Quiz Date – 24 September 2020

Amazon Quiz Time – 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners List Will Be Declared On – 30th September 2020

Here are the answers to the five Amazon quiz questions, check out:

Question 1:- Which famous tennis player wore 7 masks with the names of 7 victims of racial injustice during her 7 matches at the 2020 US Open?

Answer 1:- Naomi Osaka

Question 2:- Prakash Belawadi plays the father of which genius, in a movie released on Amazon Prime in 2020?

Answer 2:- Shakuntala Devi

Question 3:- September 2020 marks the 9th World __ Month to raise awareness and challenge the stigma that surrounds which disease?

Answer 3:- Alzheimer’s

Question 4:- Where in India would you find this famous monument?

Answer 4:- Kanyakumari

Question 5:- All the tourists shown here are clicking pictures inside which museum?

Answer 5:- Louvre Museum

How to play the Amazon Quiz Contest daily?

Step 1) Download the Amazon India App from Google Play Stores or Android App

Step 2) Sign up or log in to your Amazon account

Step 3) Once login you can check the homepage banner of the App click on Amazon Quiz for today

Step 4) Now just start playing the Amazon quiz contest

How likely are you to win Amazon quiz for September 24, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria are to get all the answer to the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Posted By: Talib Khan