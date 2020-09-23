Amazon Quiz Answers September 23, 2020: Here are the answers to the five Amazon quiz questions, check out.

New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk: The Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. This quiz gives its users a chance to win amazing prices. Today, the users will get a chance to win Rs 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance. The Amazon users just need to log in to the Amazon app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners' list of today will be declared by the Amazon on September 30, 2020.

Here are the answers to the five Amazon quiz questions, check out:

Question 1. Which of these firsts occurred during the final of the Men’s Singles at the 2020 US Open?

Answer: Final decided by 5th set tie break

Question 2. In the upcoming ‘Batman’ movie starring Robert Pattinson in the lead role, what role earlier played by Anne Hathaway is Zoe Kravitz playing?

Answer: Selina Kyle

Question 3. 22nd September is observed as World Rose Day, dedicated to the welfare of patients suffering from what disease?

Answer: cancer

Question 4. A famous festival in Nagaland is known as the ______ Festival. The blank is the same as the name of this bird. Which bird?

Answer: Hornbill

Question 5: What is this famous landmark in Belgium called? The structure might give you a clue to its name

Answer: Atomium

How to play the Amazon Quiz Contest daily?

Step 1) Download the Amazon India App from Google Play Stores or Android App

Step 2) Sign up or log in to your Amazon account

Step 3) Once login you can check the homepage banner of the App click on Amazon Quiz for today

Step 4) Now just start playing the Amazon quiz contest

How likely are you to win Amazon quiz for September 22, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria are to get all the answer to the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Posted By: Srishti Goel