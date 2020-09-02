The Amazon Quiz for September 2, 2020 will give the winner a chance to win Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Amazon India quiz is live now. The Amazon quiz offers the users to answer questions and gives a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for September 2, 2020 will give the winner a chance to win Redmi Note 9 Pro.

The Amazon quiz begins at 8 AM and will continue till 12 PM.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Redmi Note 9 Pro

Amazon Quiz Date: September 2, 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 8am–12pm

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

The Amazon organizes daily quiz on its mobile app. The quiz is compromised of five question that is based on current affair and general awareness. To bag the exciting price, a user needs to answer all the questions correctly.

Today's Amazon Quiz Answers- Win Redmi Note 9 Pro

Q1. FutureSkills, an online learning platform, is run by which organisation?

A1. NASSCOM

Q2. Russell Kirsch, a computer scientists who passed away recently, is credit with inventing which of the following?

A2. Pixels

Q3. Along with France, which country initiated the International Solar Alliance?

A3. India

Q4. Which organisation has been named as the new title sponsor of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League?

A4. Dream11

Q5. Bhagat Singh Koshyari is serving as the Governor of Maharashtra and which other state?

A5. Goa

How to Play Amazon Quiz Contest Daily?

Step 1: Download the Amazon India App from Google Play Stores or Android App

Step 2: Sign up or log in to your Amazon account

Step 3: Once login you can check the homepage banner of the Step 4: App click on Amazon Quiz for today.

Step 4: Now just start playing the Amazon quiz contest.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta