New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk: The Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. This quiz gives its users a chance to win amazing prices. Today, the users will get a chance to win Rs 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance. The Amazon users just need to log in to Amazon app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners list of today will be declared by the Amazon on September 30, 2020.

Here are the answers to the five Amazon quiz questions, check out:

Question 1: Along with winning the Fedex Cup for 2020, which golfer was given the honour of being named the PGA Tour Player of the Year?

Answer: Dustin Johnson

Question 2: Which country is set to soon unveil a bronze statue of Indian doctor Dwarkanath Kotnis?

Answer: China

Question 3: Fill in the blanks in the title of this Mouni Roy, Purab Kohli starrer directed by Kanwal Sethi, with the name of a city, ____Confidential.

Answer: International Day of Peace

Question 4: In 2001, the UN General Assembly unanimously voted to designate September 21st as what day, observed annually?

Answer: International Day of Peace

Question 5: This is the tomb of the ____ Mughal Emperor. Fill in the blanks

Answer: 2nd

