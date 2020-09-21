Here are the answers to the five Amazon quiz questions, check out:

New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk: The Amazon is back again with its daily trivia quiz contest. This quiz gives its users a chance to win amazing prices. Today, the users will get a chance to win Rs 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance. The Amazon users just need to log in to Amazon app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

The Amazon Daily Trivia Quiz is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners list of today will be declared by the Amazon on September 30, 2020.

Here are the answers to the five Amazon quiz questions, check out:

Q1. Which of these teams has twice come back from 1-3 down in playoff series during the 2020 NBA playoffs?

Answer- Denver Nuggets

Q2. What is celebrated on 8th September marking education a part of human rights and dignity?

Answer- International Literacy Day

Q3. Ming Na Wen was the voice in the 1998 animated version, while Yifei Liu plays the role in the live action version. Which role?

Answer- Mulan

Q4.This is a famous cathedral where there was a destructive fire in 2019, in which city is it located in?

Answer- Paris

Q5.Yoshihide Suga has been elected as the new Prime Minister of which country?

Answer- Japan

How to play the Amazon Quiz Contest daily?

Step 1) Download the Amazon India App from Google Play Stores or Android App

Step 2) Sign up or log in to your Amazon account

Step 3) Once login you can check the homepage banner of the App click on Amazon Quiz for today

Step 4) Now just start playing the Amazon quiz contest

How likely are you to win Amazon quiz for September 20, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria are to get all the answer to the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma