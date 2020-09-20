Amazon Quiz Answers September 20, 2020: E-commerce giant Amazon is back with its daily quiz answers contest and is giving its users a chance to win a brand new OnePlus 8 Pro.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: E-commerce giant Amazon is back with its daily quiz answers contest and is giving its users a chance to win a brand new OnePlus 8 Pro. To win a brand new OnePlus 8 Pro, Amazon users just need to log in to Amazon app and play the Amazon Quiz Answers contest.

The Amazon Quiz Answers is a daily contest which is held from 8 am to 12 pm. The winners list of today will be declared by the Amazon on September 30, 2020.

So here are the five easy question for today Amazon Quiz Answers contest:

Question 1:- Who recently became the fastest batsman in terms of balls faced to reach 3000 runs in ODIs?

Answer 1:- Glenn Maxwell

Question 2:- Which of these is an upcoming Bollywood movie starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday?

Answer 2:- Khaali Peeli

Question 3:- On 16th September, 1987 the Montreal Protocol was signed. 16th September is observed as which of these days?

Answer 3:- World Ozone Day

Question 4:- This location was used prominently in the filming of which of these movie series?

Answer 4:- The Hobbit

Question 5:- This variety of Sushi is known as Maki Sushi. What does Maki Sushi literally mean?

Answer 5:- Rolled Sushi

How to play the Amazon Quiz Contest daily?

Step 1) Download the Amazon India App from Google Play Stores or Android App

Step 2) Sign up or log in to your Amazon account

Step 3) Once login you can check the homepage banner of the App click on Amazon Quiz for today

Step 4) Now just start playing the Amazon quiz contest

How likely are you to win Amazon quiz for September 20, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria are to get all the answer to the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma