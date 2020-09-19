The Amazon quiz focuses on general knowledge and current affairs and consists of five questions.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: E-commerce giant Amazon is giving its users a chance to win exciting and amazing prizes for free. A user just has to log in to Amazon app and start playing the daily quiz on the Amazon app. The quiz for September 19 is live and the lucky winner will get a chance to win amazing prizes. The Amazon quiz focuses on general knowledge and current affairs and consists of five questions.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize:

Amazon Quiz Date: September 19, 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 8 am–12 pm

Winners List Declaration Date: September 19, 2020

Today’s Amazon quiz contest- September 19, 2020

Question 1:- The Dow Jones Industrial average recently removed which oil company that had been part of it for 92 years?

Answer 1:- Exxon Mobil

Question 2:- Lila Snyder recently became the first female CEO of which global audio company?

Answer 2:- Bose

Question 3:- Shinzo Abe recently resigned from his post of Prime Minister of which country?

Answer 3:- Japan

Question 4:- The New Mutants was billed as the thirteenth and final installment in which popular film series?

Answer 4:- X- Men

Question 5:- Which of these Amazon Prime series is set in the year 2033?

Answer 5:- Upload

How likely are you to win Amazon quiz for September 19, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria are to get all the answer to the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play Amazon Quiz Contest Daily

Download the Amazon India App from Google Play Stores or Android App

Sign up or log in to your Amazon account

Once login you can check the homepage banner of the App click on Amazon Quiz for today.

Now just start playing the Amazon quiz contest.

Posted By: Talib Khan