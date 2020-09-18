The Amazon quiz focuses on general knowledge and current affairs and consists of five questions.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: E-commerce giant Amazon is giving its users a chance to win exciting and amazing prizes for free. A user just has to log in to Amazon app and start playing the daily quiz on the Amazon app. The quiz for September 18 is live and the lucky winner will get a chance to win amazing prizes. The Amazon quiz focuses on general knowledge and current affairs and consists of five questions.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Kookaburra Cricket Bat

Amazon Quiz Date: September 18, 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 8 am–12 pm

Winners List Declaration Date: September 18, 2020

How likely are you to win Amazon quiz for September 18, 2020?

The odds can be in your favour to win the quiz as the first criteria are to get all the answer to the quiz right. It all depends on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Today’s Amazon quiz contest- September 18, 2020

Question 1 of 5:

Name India's longest serving warship, decommissioned three years back, which will soon be dismantled in Gujarat.

The answer is- INS Viraat

Question 2 of 5:

According to Forbes, who recently became the first person ever to be worth $200 billion?

The answer is- Jeff Bezos

Question 3 of 5:

By beating Bradley Kahn in the US Open first round, who became the first Indian male to win a Grand Slam singles match in 7 years?

The answer is- Sumit Nagal

Question 4 of 5:

Blackout, the British motorcycle manufacturer CCM's new edition of Spitfire bikes, pays tribute to which upcoming Marvel film?

The answer is- Black Widow

Question 5 of 5:

Robert Finster plays the title role in a 2020 Austrian-German crime television series, re-imagining whose life?

The answer is- Sigmund Freud

How to Play Amazon Quiz Contest Daily

Download the Amazon India App from Google Play Stores or Android App

Sign up or log in to your Amazon account

Once login you can check the homepage banner of the App click on Amazon Quiz for today.

Now just start playing the Amazon quiz contest.

Posted By: Talib Khan